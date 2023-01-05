

Shippers' Council holds 8th Board Meeting

Presided over by SCB President Md. Rezaul Karim, the meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts statement and approved the estimated cost for buying blanket which will be distributed among the cold people in various areas under CSR activities of SCB.

The Board also approved the SCB audit report 2021-2022 and fixed the date, time and venue of 41 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and approved its budget.

Besides that, the Board decided to participate in the upcoming International Conference on Ports in India organized by Indian Infrastructure Magazine to be held in Mumbai, India on January 19, 20 next.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.













