

42 taxpayers accorded reception in Rajshahi

On the occasion, the Commissioner's Office of Rajshahi Income Tax Zone hosted a regional level reception and crest-giving function at Nanking Darbar Hall in the city to encourage taxpayers to pay more taxes and boost the total number of taxpayers.

A large number of taxpayers including members of the civil society, professional leaders and tax lawyers were present at the function recently.

NBR Member Shaheen Akter attended and addressed the ceremony as chief guest with Tax Commissioner Nuruzzaman Khan in the chair.

Commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT Ismail Hossain Siraji, Income Tax Appellate Commissioner Shamimur Rahman and President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman also spoke.

NBR Member Shaheen Akter laid emphasis on increasing income tax collection through creating awareness among people.

She said many affluent people of the society are still fearful of income tax payment due to misconception and wrong counseling by some frauds.

Many people have higher income in urban and semi urban areas and other places, but they do not pay taxes due to lack of awareness, she added.

"To expedite the ongoing development project of the government, we have to enhance the overall tax collection," she opined.

In his remarks, Income Tax Commissioner Nuruzzaman Khan gave an outline of the tax collection in the region and attributed that as the number of taxpayers are increasing gradually it will boost the economic development of the country. -BSS













RAJSHAHI, Jan 4: National Board of Revenue (NBR) has accorded reception to 42 highest taxpayers in seven categories today in recognition of their contribution to boost national revenue.On the occasion, the Commissioner's Office of Rajshahi Income Tax Zone hosted a regional level reception and crest-giving function at Nanking Darbar Hall in the city to encourage taxpayers to pay more taxes and boost the total number of taxpayers.A large number of taxpayers including members of the civil society, professional leaders and tax lawyers were present at the function recently.NBR Member Shaheen Akter attended and addressed the ceremony as chief guest with Tax Commissioner Nuruzzaman Khan in the chair.Commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT Ismail Hossain Siraji, Income Tax Appellate Commissioner Shamimur Rahman and President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman also spoke.NBR Member Shaheen Akter laid emphasis on increasing income tax collection through creating awareness among people.She said many affluent people of the society are still fearful of income tax payment due to misconception and wrong counseling by some frauds.Many people have higher income in urban and semi urban areas and other places, but they do not pay taxes due to lack of awareness, she added."To expedite the ongoing development project of the government, we have to enhance the overall tax collection," she opined.In his remarks, Income Tax Commissioner Nuruzzaman Khan gave an outline of the tax collection in the region and attributed that as the number of taxpayers are increasing gradually it will boost the economic development of the country. -BSS