ICB installs Kiosk machine at Investors Dept

To facilitate the services of respected investors, The Kiosk machine installed in the Investors Department was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) at the head office recently, says a press release.Through the KIOSK machine, investors can view and print the daily purchase and sale confirmation report along with portfolio and financial statement using their specific ID and password through the machine or on their mobile/computer.Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, General Managers, respected investors among others were present at the programme.