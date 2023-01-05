

Chinese garment maker to invest $24m in BEPZA EZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Wednsday signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

Including SSH (BD), BEPZA signed agreements with a total of 16 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ for an investment of $ 387.7 million.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Sun Ge, Managing Director of SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

BSS adds: The company will produce annually 36 million pcs of different types of high end garment products including Jackets, Blazer, Coat, Suit, Pant, Trousers, Jeans, Shirt, Shorts, Cargo long, Underwear, Jersey, T-Shirt, Knit-Bottom, Baby Bumper, Swimsuit, Sheath Dress, Hoodie, Uniform, etc. where 2062 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.















