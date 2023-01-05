Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75bn in 2022

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The aid comes as countries emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic were hit by fallout from war in Ukraine and surging inflation, while climate change brought further devastation, said World Bank President David Malpass in a letter seen by AFP.
The assistance last year was 35 percent above the past four years' average, he said.
The World Bank's assistance also came as part of a global crisis response package, involving up to $170 billion in financing over 15 months.
This helps to address issues ranging from food insecurity to restoring growth, Malpass said in the letter to the bank's governors -- typically countries' finance ministers or other officials.
In particular, the World Bank delivered $31.7 billion in climate finance last year and channeled another $18 billion towards Ukraine since the start of the war.
The bank had worked to fund essential Ukrainian government services, while preparing a new series of operations to address urgent needs and repairs in key sectors like health and energy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 industrial units get President’s award today
Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman
BD's foreign debts stand at $92.69b in end Sept
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of non-Basmati rice
NCC Bank inks deal with Millennium Information Solution
AB Bank Ltd Chairman Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury
BRAC Bank holds remittance-customer meet in Belkuchi
IBBL internship programme begins


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft