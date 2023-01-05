Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75bn in 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The aid comes as countries emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic were hit by fallout from war in Ukraine and surging inflation, while climate change brought further devastation, said World Bank President David Malpass in a letter seen by AFP.

The assistance last year was 35 percent above the past four years' average, he said.

The World Bank's assistance also came as part of a global crisis response package, involving up to $170 billion in financing over 15 months.

This helps to address issues ranging from food insecurity to restoring growth, Malpass said in the letter to the bank's governors -- typically countries' finance ministers or other officials.

In particular, the World Bank delivered $31.7 billion in climate finance last year and channeled another $18 billion towards Ukraine since the start of the war.

The bank had worked to fund essential Ukrainian government services, while preparing a new series of operations to address urgent needs and repairs in key sectors like health and energy. -AFP













