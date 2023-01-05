Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks French support for GSP+ facility in EU beyond 2029

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy (left) and Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the Foreign Ministry, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy (left) and Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the Foreign Ministry, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam hoped that France will continue to support Bangladesh's bid for a GSP+ facility beyond 2029 under the European Union's new GSP Regulation.
He made the remark as the newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy paid a maiden courtesy call on him at foreign ministry on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said.
During the meeting, the state minister recounted the journey of Bangladesh from a development assistance-recipient country to the second largest economy in South Asia and one of the fastest growing economies in the world under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Alam noted that Bangladesh is widely considered as a success story for the EU's Everything-but-Arms (EBA) scheme.
He expressed his optimism that during the new ambassador's tenure here both the countries can build on the excellent bilateral relations between the two counties, dating back to our Liberation War in 1971.
The French Ambassador shared her impression that the aspiration for Bangladesh's becoming a developed country by 2041 is very much evident.
 Both the sides also exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation including issues of connectivity, climate change, clean and green energy technology and aviation.
 They also discussed over global food, energy, and financial challenges in the wake of war in Ukraine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 industrial units get President’s award today
Zanendra Nath joins Petrobangla as Chairman
BD's foreign debts stand at $92.69b in end Sept
Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes of non-Basmati rice
NCC Bank inks deal with Millennium Information Solution
AB Bank Ltd Chairman Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury
BRAC Bank holds remittance-customer meet in Belkuchi
IBBL internship programme begins


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft