BD seeks French support for GSP+ facility in EU beyond 2029



Newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy (left) and Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the Foreign Ministry, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He made the remark as the newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy paid a maiden courtesy call on him at foreign ministry on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said.

During the meeting, the state minister recounted the journey of Bangladesh from a development assistance-recipient country to the second largest economy in South Asia and one of the fastest growing economies in the world under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Alam noted that Bangladesh is widely considered as a success story for the EU's Everything-but-Arms (EBA) scheme.

He expressed his optimism that during the new ambassador's tenure here both the countries can build on the excellent bilateral relations between the two counties, dating back to our Liberation War in 1971.

The French Ambassador shared her impression that the aspiration for Bangladesh's becoming a developed country by 2041 is very much evident.

Both the sides also exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation including issues of connectivity, climate change, clean and green energy technology and aviation.

They also discussed over global food, energy, and financial challenges in the wake of war in Ukraine.













