Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:30 AM
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend on Wednesday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 17.56 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,202.63. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 4.69 points to finish at 2,196.85 and 3.61 points closing at 1,355.84.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 2911.13 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 1989.03 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 357 issues traded, 78 closed green, 90 in the red and 189 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
ICICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while DSHGARME was the worst loser, losing 9.96 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 44.17 points to settle at 18,315.42 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 26.76 points to close at 10,974.75.
Of the issues traded, 48 advanced, 38 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 23.01 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 10.58 crore.    -BSS


