Forex reserves to stand at $32.6b after $1.12b import payments due Monday

The country's reserve will stand at $32.6 billion after $1.12 billion Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment on next Monday January 9), according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) sources.

Though both the global import and regional import from the Asian countries have been declining since July, according to the central bank data, the country still struggles to put a break on the downturn of forex reserve.

The ACU payment gateway covers import settlement by Asian member countries for regional imports. The bills are cleared every two months. The $1.12 billion ACU bill Bangladesh will pay for regional imports during November-December period last year.

The ACU import bills for May-June period was $1.96 billion, which dropped to $1.75 billion in July-August and $1.32 billion in September-October last year.

At the beginning of the current fiscal year, remittance inflow provided a brief relief to the fast-depleting reserves. In the first two months of FY23, Bangladesh received more than $4 billion in remittances.

But remittance stumbled subsequently in September. From September to December, the country received an average $1.5 billion per month in remittance, according to the BB's sources.

Amid the ongoing dollar crisis, the country's exports have also been declining for the past two months. However, export of garments carried Bangladesh to higher income record in December, breaking the previous highest in November.

In December, exports grew slightly over 9 percent, reaching $5.37 billion, the highest in a single month.

Mesbahul Haque, the spokesperson and an executive director of Bangladesh Bank, said exports and remittances are currently increasing as both L/Cs openings and settlements have decreased compared to previous periods, resulting in normal levels of reserves. He said LC settlements in December totaled slightly over $4 billion. "If this trend continues throughout the fiscal year, exports and remittances will surpass imports. In addition, the current reserve would allow for the payment of import costs of approximately $6 billion per month for more than five months."











