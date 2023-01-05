Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

FRANKFURT, Jan 4: Germany used more renewable energy than ever in 2022 but again failed to reach its CO2-reduction goal as Russia's war in Ukraine prompted a return to more coal and oil use, a think tank reported Wednesday.
Europe's biggest economy emitted 761 million tonnes of greenhouse gases last year, just one tonne fewer than in 2021 and overshooting the target of 756 million tonnes, the energy think tank Agora Energiewende said in a statement.
"CO2 emissions are stagnating at a high level, despite significantly lower energy consumption by households and industry," said Agora's Germany director Simon Mueller.
"This is an alarm signal with regard to climate targets," he added.
The German government had aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared with 1990 levels, but has yet to achieve the feat.
For 2022, Germany managed a 39-percent reduction from 1990 levels, Agora calculated.
The setback comes despite a record 4.7 percent drop in energy consumption last year, partly in response to soaring fuel prices because of the war in Ukraine.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout
Two Coast Guard teams of Teknaf and St Martin jointly conducted
North South University Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam poses for a
Mexico’s top court elects first woman president
UK medical bodies say winter crisis costing lives
Two dead, 200 rescued in Lebanon migrant boat sinking: army
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft