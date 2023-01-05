Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister’s Al-Aqsa visit

GAZA CITY, Jan 4: Palestinians are holding urgent talks on their next moves after an extreme-right Israeli minister visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence.

There have been fears Tuesday's controversial visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, had earlier warned such a move would be a "red line".

Al-Aqsa mosque lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam. It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount. AFP