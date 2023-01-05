US says Pakistan ‘has right to defend itself from terrorism



Jan 4: The United States has thrown its weight behind the counter-terrorism decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) in its recent meeting, saying "Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism".

The statement from US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price comes two days after the NSC - the highest civil-military forum for decisions on matters pertaining to national security - expressed firm resolve to crush terrorist groups operating against Pakistan.

In the NSC meeting that spanned for two days from Dec 31 to Jan 1, the forum had categorically asked Afghanistan's rulers - without directly naming them - to deny safe haven to Pakistani terrorist groups on its soil and end their patronage, while reiterating its intent to crush terrorist groups operating inside the country with full force.

The uncharacteristically strong-worded statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting said: "Pakistan's security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan's territory."

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the US State Department spokesperson said the US was aware of the NSC's recent statement. DAWN











