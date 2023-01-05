Myanmar junta marks Independence Day

NAYPYIDAW, Jan 4: Myanmar troops and weaponry paraded through the military-built capital Naypyidaw to mark the country's independence day Wednesday, days after the junta jailed democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi for 33 years.

Swathes of the Southeast Asian country have been engulfed by fighting between junta troops and anti-coup rebels since the military seized power almost two years ago.

The junta, which recently wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of Suu Kyi, is preparing for fresh elections later this year that the United States has said would be a "sham."

Tanks, missile launchers and armoured cars rolled through the dawn air to a parade ground in the capital, AFP correspondents said, kicking off a military parade marking 75 years since Myanmar gained independence from Britain.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the country's independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday, as the junta chief praised some countries for maintaining support for his nation.

The Southeast Asian country has faced international isolation and Western-led sanctions since the military seized power from a democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi nearly two years ago.

"I want to say thank you to some international and regional countries and organisations and individuals who positively cooperated with us... in the midst of all the pressure, criticisms and attacks," Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech to mark Myanmar's 75th independence day.

AFP, REUTERS















