Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan Taliban threatens top political leadership including PM

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4:  Armed group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned the country's main ruling parties of "concrete action" against their top leadership in the government for "declaring war" against it.
A statement released by the TTP - also known as Pakistani Taliban for its ideological affinity with the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan - on Wednesday explicitly named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Sharif is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which along with Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) are the main coalition partners in the government.
"For a long time, TTP has not taken any action against political parties," TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani said in the statement shared with Al Jazeera on WhatsApp.
"[But] if these two parties remain firm on their position then action will be taken against the leaders of these parties. People should avoid going near them," it said.
"Our target is Pakistan's security forces who are acting against the country's interest upon wishes of the West," it added.
The TTP statement also included a note of caution for Pakistan's religion-based political parties, urging them not to be a part of action against the group.
"The TTP policy does not include targeting your parties but we request you to avoid being part of any activity against us," it said.
The TTP threat came two days after Pakistan's top security body, the National Security Committee (NSC), announced its resolve to have "zero tolerance for terrorism" in Pakistan and "reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence".
The NSC, which includes Sharif and newly appointed military chief General Asim Munir as its members, held a two-day meeting on December 30 and January 2 to assess the security situation in Pakistan.
The NSC meeting marked the end of a tumultuous 2022 which saw at least 150 attacks by the TTP across the country, killing dozens of people.
The TTP says it is fighting for the imposition of its hardline interpretation of Islamic law and a reversal of the merger of Pakistan's tribal areas with the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
In November, the armed group unilaterally ended an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government and ordered its fighters to launch more attacks. Islamabad repeatedly accuses the Taliban of sheltering TTP leadership on Afghan soil - an allegation denied by Kabul.
In its statement on Wednesday, the TTP accused Pakistan's ruling coalition of working at the behest of the United States. It said Prime Minister Sharif "tried to please America by declaring a war" against the TTP.
"Unfortunately, it is not clear how the current government fell under the spell of the United States of America," it said.
On Tuesday, the US expressed its support for Pakistan's NSC declaration, saying it "has a right to defend itself from terrorism".
During a news briefing on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked if Pakistan could launch military operations inside Afghanistan to eliminate the TTP.
Price said the Afghan Taliban must uphold the commitment they made to not allow the use of Afghan soil as a launchpad for international attacks. "These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfil to date," he said.     AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister’s Al-Aqsa visit
US says Pakistan ‘has right to defend itself from terrorism
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital
Myanmar junta marks Independence Day
Pakistan Taliban threatens top political leadership including PM
Soldiers on horseback lead the convoy of Myanmar military
Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first polls since crisis
BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on January 16-17


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft