Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first polls since crisis

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64


COLOMBO, Jan 4: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Wednesday announced its first nationwide elections since its president fled and resigned in the face of widespread protests, in what will be a test of popularity for his successor.
Local government polls will be held before the end of February, officials said, after they were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who replaced his deposed predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, faces potential embarrassment in the vote, as he was his party's sole representative in parliament.
Months of acute shortages of food, fuel and electricity since late 2021 led to mass agitation against Rajapaksa's administration which defaulted on the country's $46 billion external debt in April.
The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe, a six-times prime minister, won a parliamentary vote to replace Rajapaksa with the backing of Rajapaksa's SLPP party, but has no popular mandate.
He has reversed tax cuts ordered by his predecessor and raised prices across the board as inflation peaked at a near 70 percent record.
Wickremesinghe has also ordered a crackdown against anti-government protests.
At the last local elections in 2018, his United National Party won just 10 percent of the 340 councils, while conceding 231 to the SLPP.
He has attempted to stall the polls, saying the bankrupt country cannot afford to spend the 10 billion rupees ($27.6 million) they would cost, but the independent Election Commission went ahead anyway.
In a brief statement, the Election Commission said nominations for the more than 8,000 councillor positions would be open from January 18 to 21, after which the vote must be held within 28 days.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister’s Al-Aqsa visit
US says Pakistan ‘has right to defend itself from terrorism
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital
Myanmar junta marks Independence Day
Pakistan Taliban threatens top political leadership including PM
Soldiers on horseback lead the convoy of Myanmar military
Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first polls since crisis
BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on January 16-17


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft