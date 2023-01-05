Two crushed under train in Narsingdi, Netrakona

A man and a teenage boy have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Netrakona, on Tuesday.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a man from a railway track under Methikanda Railway Station in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a Titas Commuter Train ran over the man while it was going towards Dhaka from Akhaura, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Saiful Islam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the man, the SI added.

NETRAKONA: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Naeem Mia, 17, son of Kamrul, a resident of Bahirchapra Village under Netrakona Municipality.

According to police and local sources, the Dhaka-bound Mahua Express Train hit the boy in the evening while he was crossing the rail line in Bahirchapra Village, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Netrakona Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.







