BCL observes founding anniversary in dists

The 75th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), a student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), was observed on Wednesday across the country in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Noakhali and Rajshahi.

BOGURA: District BCL organized different programmes in the town on the occasion of its founding anniversary.

Separate rallies participated by the leaders and activists of different units of BCL have been brought out in the town, and ended at Satmatha Mujib Mancha at around 10:30am.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

District AL President Mojibor Rahman Mojnu was present as the chief guest while District BCL President Sajib Saha presided over the meeting.

General Secretary (GS) of District AL Ragebul Ahsan Ripu attended the programme as the chief speaker.

At around 12pm, a grand rally was brought out and paraded the main streets in the town.

District AL President Sajib Saha and GS Al Mahidul led the rally.

After the rally, a cake has been cut at Mujib Mancha.

Earlier, the day's programme began at around 8:30am with hoisting of the national and party flags on the District BCL office premises in Temple Road area.

The leaders and activists of BCL placed wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders there at 8:45am.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District BCL organized different programmes in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed on the Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Chattar with District BCL President Anwar Hossain Molla Sumon in the chair.

Former BCL Leaders Aminul Islam Bakul, Ruhul Amin Khan, Rafiqul Islam Helal, AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, Bilkis Begum and Ripon Roy Lipu, and District BCL GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

After holding the discussion, a joyful rally was brought out and paraded the main streets in the town.

NETRAKONA: In this connection, a rally was brought out in the morning.

After parading the main streets in the town, the rally ended on the Old Collectorate Field.

Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on Old Collectorate Field with District BCL President Rabiul Awal Shawon in the chair.

District BCL GS Sobayel Ahmed Khan moderated the programme.

District AL President Freedom Fighter Advocate Amirul Islam, its GS Shamsur Rahman Liton, former vice-president Habibur Rahman Khan Ratan, former joint GSs Nur Khan Mithu and Prashanta Kumar Roy, former organizing secretary Professor Bhajan Sarker, former presidents of District BCL AKM Nazrul Islam Fakir and Mojibul Alam Faras Hira, and its former GSs Khorshedul Alam and Dewan Jonny, among others, were also present at the programme.

NOAKHALI: On the occasion, District BCL organized different programmes in the town.

Education materials were distributed among the students of different schools at Maijdi in the district town.

A grand rally was brought out from in front of PTI School, and it ended on the District AL office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

A cake has been cut there on the occasion of the day.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

District AL President Principal Khairul Anam Selim, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Wadud Pintu, District Juba League Convenor Imon Bhatta, formers president of District BCL Asaduzzaman Arman, and BCL leaders Rubayat Rahman and Nazmul Huda, among other, also spoke at the programme.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, BCL organized different programmes at Rajshahi University (RU) in the city.

A colourful rally was brought out here and paraded the main streets on the campus.

After wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur, the leaders and activists of the organization met in a party tent and cut a cake.

AL Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, RU Unit BCL President Golam Kibria, its GS Faisal Ahmed Runu, Vice-Presidents Mesbahul Islam, Kazi Lincoln, Suranjit Prasad Britto and Zakirul Islam Jack, Organizing Secretary Mehdi Hasan Mishu, Training Affairs Secretary Asadullah-Hill-Galib and hundreds of leaders and activists from various halls were present at the event.

















