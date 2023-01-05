Video
Thursday, 5 January, 2023
Countryside

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting

The newly joined DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad held a view-exchange meeting with journalist in the DC office conference room in Kishoreganj Town on Tuesday.  Local Government Deputy Director Mohammad Habibur Rahman, ADC (General) Golam Mostafa, ADC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Additional District Magistrate ATM Farhad Chowdhury, and Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate ABM Lutfor Rashid Rana were also present at the meeting.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

