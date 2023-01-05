Three murdered in three districts

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in Gopalganj, Magura and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his five-year-old son in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested man is Saiful Islam, a resident of Kalabagan area in the upazila.

The deceased's mother said Saiful beat her and her child Junayed during a quarrel on Sunday afternoon, leaving the child critically injured.

The child was rescued and rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka.

Later on, he died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers, however, arrested the deceased's father.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Police Station (PS) Md Zabed Masud confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A sexagenarian man was hacked to death allegedly by miscreants in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The incident took place in Mridhapara area of Balidia Village in the upazila at around 11 pm.

Deceased Mosharaf Hossain, 60, was a resident of the Balidia Village.

Local sources said some miscreants indiscriminately struck Mosharaf with sharp weapons on the way when he was returning home on foot, leaving him dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mofizur Rahman said there had been a dispute over establishing supremacy in the village. Mosharaf might have been killed as a sequel to it, the UP chairman added.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further untoward situations.

Mohammadpur PS OC Asit Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after receiving a written complaint.

COX'S BAZAR: A man, who was hacked to injure by his rivals in Link Road area of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Chattogram early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Absar, 38, son of Moktar Ahmed, a resident of BSCIC Uthani Bottali area under Jhilangja Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said two groups were locked into a clash in Link Road area at around 10pm on December 24 over establishing supremacy in the area. Nurul was seriously injured in the clash.

Injured Nurul was rescued by locals and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Later on, he was shifted to a hospital in Chattogram following the deterioration of his condition, where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:30am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's elder brother Shahnewaz lodged a murder case with Cox's Bazar Sadar PS accusing 20 people in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested two persons and are trying to arrest the rest, the OC added.









