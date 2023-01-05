Road mishaps claim 5 lives in 4 dists

Five people including a woman and a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Bogura, Narail and Mymensingh, in two days.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A woman and her granddaughter have been killed after being hit by a tractor in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Khatun, 50, a resident of Mainadighi area in the upazila, and her granddaughter Rafia Akter, 2.

According to police and local sources, a tractor hit the duo in the afternoon while they were crossing a road in Daulatpur area, which left them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NARAIL: An elderly man was killed as a three-wheeler hit him on the Kalia-Gopalganj road in Kalia Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Moslem Mollah, 60, son of late Kuti Mia, a resident of Parbasona Village under the upazila.

Kalia PS OC Sheikh Taslim Alam said a three-wheeler easy-bike hit Moslem while he was crossing the road in Kalinagar area at around 2pm, which left the man critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival, he said.

Apart from this, details of the road mishap could not be known, the OC added.

BOGURA: A driver was killed after a bus rammed his CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place on the Bogura-Dhaka highway in Noymile area of the upazila at around 7:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaque, 36, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Khandakartola Village in the upazila.

Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Official Nadir Hossain said a bus hit and crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in front of Rajit Pump in Noymile area in the morning, leaving its driver Razzaque dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The body would be handed over to the deceased's family members following legal procedures.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Joynal Abedin confirmed the incident.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed as tractor hit his motorcycle in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Alvi Hasan Muktadir, 24, son of Mukhlesur Rahman Badal, a resident of Pachrukhi Village under Sherpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor coming from the opposite side hit Alvi's motorcycle as its driver lost control over the steering after a wheel of the vehicle detached in Sherpur Langarpar area on the Nandail-Dewanganj regional road at around 9am on Monday, which left Alvi critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Later on, family members of the deceased took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 6:30pm.













