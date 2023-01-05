Video
Home Countryside

Bridge over Dholai River collapses after repairing

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 4: The Dholai bridge adjacent to Chaitraghat Bazar in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has collapsed after its partial repairing. The south end of the bridge collapsed on Friday mid-night (Dec 17, 2022).  
According to local sources, due to moving of a heavy coal-laden truck the bridge collapsed. Public communication has been disrupted with the district town.  
The bridge over the Dholai River is situated at Rahimpur Union of the upazila. Locals have been suffering communication with Moulvibazar District. Some of them are going to the district through alternative path at extra fare cost.
After the partial repairing, the bridge was opened on Thursday afternoon for light transports.
According to sources at the Roads and Highway Department (RHD)-Moulvibazar,  separate steel spans were set up on the bridge, and it was opened for small vehicles.
Locals demanded rebuilding the bridge built during the British regime.
RHD Executive Engineer in the district Md Zia Uddin said, "After repairing, the bridge was opened on a trial basis, but it was broken again by heavy vehicle at mid-night. We have started the work again."
A DO letter of local MP has been sent to Dhaka. A tendering of the bridge will be invited soon, the RHD engineer maintained.


