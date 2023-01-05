Youth killed in chemical drum blast in Bogura



BOGURA, Jan 4: A young man, who was injured as a chemical drum blasted at Jahangir Welding workshop under Nandigram Upazila in the district, succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Helal Uddin, 25, son of late Kafil Uddin, a resident of Singjani Village in the upazila.

Local sources said on Sunday evening, a chemical drum blasted in the workshop when Helal Uddin tried to cut open the drum, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to the SZRMCH.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



















