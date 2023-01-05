Quality of paper, printing of free textbooks good: Dipu

Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Wednesday that the quality of paper and printing of textbooks distributed among students of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools was good.

"The paper quality of the textbooks is not bad, the brightness is a bit low. But the quality is good," she told reporters after distributing fish calves among registered hilsa fishermen under hilsa resource development and management project at Chandpur Sadar Upazila Parishad premises.

Although the color of the paper is slightly different, it is not newsprint, she said.

"If the printed paper is too white it is not good for eyes, it can cause harm to eye sight," she said.

After the pandemic and the global recession, textbooks were given to the students at the beginning of the year after overcoming various hurdles, said Dipu Moni.

The remaining books will be distributed among students within two weeks, she assured.

The Textbook Festival, marking the distribution of free textbooks among students was held on Sunday.