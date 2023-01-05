We'll stay alert during all programmes of BNP: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, on Wednesday said that they will stay alert during all political programmes of BNP.

"We will stay alert during all programmes of BNP, so that they cannot create any situation like the period of 2013 to 2015. If necessary, we will guard in all areas," he said in response to a query while exchanging views with media in his office at Secretariat.

Regarding Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) 75th founding anniversary, the AL leader said, "Chhatra League has a glorious history of politics. I believe that it would play vital roles to take Bangladesh at its dreamt destination following the previous glorious way."

"January 4 is the founding anniversary of Chhatra League. My political career was started as a worker of its back line of procession. As a former activist of Chhatra League, I want to welcome and thank to all its leaders and activists during the glorious day of the student organization," he added.

He said, "The history of Bangladesh and Chhatra League is related with each other. It has played vital role from the front during the movements of independence, war of independence and building the country after the independence. I hope that it would play more active role in future for the country."

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma met the minister at his office in a curtsey call.

Regarding the meeting, the minister said that they has discussed about the countries cinema industry, television industry and connectivity. Especially, the issues of operating Bangladeshi TV channels in Indian states like West Bengal, Delhi, and Tripura. "Though there is no problem to broadcast the Indian channel in Bangladesh, our channels are not being broadcasted there. Their cable operators have been demanding crores of Taka for operating those there. It's not possible for the channel owners. I have requested him to do something from the central government. He assured me to take necessary measures in this regards," he added.

The issues of the Biopic of Bangabandhu, connectivity with Agartala, progress in Akhaura railway route and Indian investment in Bangladesh economic zones were also discussed, he informed.













