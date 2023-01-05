Dengue: 49 more patients hospitalised

Forty-nine more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the new patients, 19 were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka and 30 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 212 dengue patients, including 102 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country

So far, DGHS recorded 176 dengue cases and 36 recoveries this year with zero death.

The country reported 281 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease last year, the highest ever dengue fatalities recorded in a single year in Bangladesh. The previous record of 179 deaths was reported in 2019. -UNB













