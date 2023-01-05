Video
Home Back Page

Protest against bail of murder accused in Gazipur

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Family members of a Gazipur man who used to work in Saudi Arabia but was on leave for visiting home have protested bail of his murder accused.
Family members of the man, Robin Ahmed,  formed a human chain at the National Press Club on Wednesday demanding justice for the accused in the murder case. Apart from this, the family of the plaintiff is terrified that Md Alam Khan Sunny alias Sunny Khan, the accused in the Robin murder case, has been granted bail.
According to the family of the deceased Robin, the important accused in the case have been secretly released on bail. They did not know about bail. However, the matter came to light after he was released from prison.
Robin's family members say they are worried about the 'secret' bail of one of the accused in the murder. They demanded that the bail of those accused be cancelled and be sent to jail for their security.
Robin Ahmed went missing from Tongi area on December 15, 2019. Later investigation revealed that accused Md Alam Khan Sunny alias Sunny Khan and his accomplices abducted Robin and killed him.  
After the murder the accused Md Alam Khan Sunny, disappeared. Robin's wife Mosammat Nasreen Akhtar filed a case against the accused in Tongi East Police Station.
Tongi East Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police is investigating and currently the case is pending in the Court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge of Gazipur. The accused in the case are Alam Khan Sunny, Abdus Sobahan Sohail, Kausar Ahmed Manik, Shahjalal, all associates of Sunny.
An accused named Subhan Sohail gave a statement under Section 164 in the court and told about the involvement of Alam Khan Sunny in Robin's murder. The materials used in the murder were supplied by Alam Khan Sunny and Abdus Soban Sohail and their accomplices.


