Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:27 AM
Home Back Page

US calls on all political parties to respect rule of law, avoid violence

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The United States has called on all political parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation.
"Genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, harassment and intimidation," said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price during a regular media briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday (January 3).
When it comes to reports of violence, harassment, intimidation, unjustified detention, he said, they call on the government to investigate these reports thoroughly, transparently, impartially, and to hold the perpetrators to account.
The US spokesperson said they call on the Bangladesh government to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites, or conducts violence against another party or candidate.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government is not worried about the next national election, noting that the election will be held timely and fairly.
"Election will be held at the time of election. We believe in people," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Momen said the government is committed to holding a "free, fair, transparent, and inclusive"          election.    -UNB


