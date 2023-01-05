New President will be in office in due time: Law Minister

Presidential election will be held in due time and the government has no plan till now to bring any amendment to the Constitution of the country, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday.

"Till now, we have no plan to bring amendment to the Constitution. As he (President M Abdul Hamid) was elected president for two terms, he cannot be elected the President for another term as per the Constitution. God willing, we will look for a new President," the Law Minister came up with the comments while responding to a reporter's query at a training workshop for lower court judges at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

On April 24 in 2018, Hamid took oath as the Head of the State for the second consecutive term, which will expire on April 24 this year.

The first five-year tenure of Abdul Hamid expired on April 24 in 2018 as he took office on the same date in 2013.

According to article 123 of the Constitution, the presidential election will be held between 90 and 60 days before expiry of the five-year term.

Replying to a question on the bail of jailed BNP leaders, Anisul said not only his Ministry; no Ministry of the government is interfering in the judiciary.

"When the court thinks anyone can be released on bail, it gives them bail. Such thing happens often, where lower courts turned down bail pleas, while the High Court allowed those. It is nothing new. The people creating ruckus regarding these, they perhaps did not see the tenure of Jatiya Party or BNP governments or don't want to talk about those experiences," he added.

Organized with the assistance of the United Kingdom, the four-day workshop is scheduled to hold discussion on case backlog, case management, and ways to dispose of cases swiftly, among other things.

Presided over by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the inaugural function was addressed by Justice Maura McGowan UK High Court and Circuit Judge Khatun Sapnara, among others.











