Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:26 AM
PM asks expats to shun hundi to remit home

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the expatriate Bangladeshis not to send money home through the hundi, a cross-border money transfer method that bypasses the legal banking system.
"I would like to request those who use hundi to stop it and instead send the money directly through banking channels," she said at a meeting with the leaders of the Awami League's different overseas chapters including the USA and the UK ones at her office.
The premier said the government is now setting up 100 economic zones in the country and the expatriates can make investment under joint-venture there.
"Those who want to do business can make investments there. If anyone (expat) can bring foreign partners (from various countries of the world) to invest here, it would be better," she said.
Expressing satisfaction over new investments coming to Bangladesh, she said the inflow of foreign funds in the country is good as the foreign investors consider Bangladesh as a good destination.
Talking about the global crisis induced by the Russia-Ukraine war, Hasina said her government won't let the people suffer from the food shortage.
"So, we're purchasing food from anywhere in the world, and spending money whatever is required. We're facing some problems because of the Ukraine war.. We will not let the people suffer," she said, adding that the inflation rate is showing a decreasing trend in the country.    -UNB


