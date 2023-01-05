

Police must act up to PM’s advice



What she pointed in her statement, we believe is driven by her deep concern regarding the well-being of the country. We believe people�s long held expectation has been reiterated in the advice of the country�s topmost executive.



The PM has been reported to have made the call on the Police Week-2023 at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.



While PM�s stress on developing the police force like that of developed countries is utterly linked to modernizing the force tuned with the needs of hour, we believe, it is a clear message to the force to maintain cent percent professional responsibility, sincerity, honesty and transparency.



Unquestionably, in the wake of lack of responsibility and dedication among government officials that have in different times given rise to turmoil in different public sectors in our country, PM,s such advice carries due significance.



Although, the country has marked remarkable progress in economic and other fields since the present government assumed power, unfortunately, people � friendly public service still remains a far cry in today�s Bangladesh.



The government has been working to build a developed and prosperous "Sonar Bangladesh" free from hunger and poverty by 2041 by upholding the status of a developing nation. Bangladesh will be a Smart Bangladesh in knowledge, science and technology. The digital devices will be used in everything such as our business, trade, education, health and the government. That�s why the PM�s stress on establishing a digitally equipped police force gains every ground. If police can be built in a smarter way by providing education on science and technology and proper training, Bangladesh will no doubt move one step forward in achieving the goal of a corruption free country.



We hope positive impact of PM�s urge for turning police into a modern force will fall on other institutions too, triggering perfect moral sense.



The Bangladesh Police has a glorious past. During the War of Liberation (1971), many members of the then East Pakistan Police actively revolted against the central government and sacrificed their lives. Unfortunately, that image of the police in different governments could not remain on various occasions beyond controversy due to political use of the force. And here comes the question of a disciplined government modus operandi that can establish a more organised pro � people service in a society.





