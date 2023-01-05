Video
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:26 AM
Consider subsidy on educational materials

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dear Sir

The prices of daily necessities are increasing. Educational materials including books, notebooks, pens, scales, and everything important for continuing education have not been left out. Even though the name of Bangladesh has changed from digital to smart, we are going back to traditional methods.
Therefore, in the absence of books, notebooks and pens, people used to write with palm leaves. With a guide book, the students of a whole house or a village used to share and continue their studies. The current government distributes free books, but the sudden increase in the price of paper makes the cost of educational materials unbridled. Poor students are in trouble.
So I request the government to play a role in subsidy and price control.

Mohammad Al-Amin
Department of Public Administration, Comilla University




