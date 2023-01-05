Demand limelight the filmi way!

Oscar Wilde, the master of wit, once said:the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about! This aphorism seems to be more than relevant at present because in an age defined by social media plus TV channel onslaught, staying under the public spotlight is often a tough task. Of course, if one has chosen to be a recluse then its completely a different story.



Usually most people, especially in the entertainment industry, desire to be under the spotlight. The simple reason being that if someone is the topic of conversation then that persons public persona is boosted. Also, someone always in news is a matter of curiosity overseas. Just take Hero Alom for instance.



A few months ago, when the police took him and made several requests reading his social media uploads, Alom became the instant Internet sensation.



The main accusation against Alom was that he was singing out of tune in many of his videos. Well, the involvement of the law enforcers in this matter only acted as a catalyst to propel the singers popularity.



So much so that the BBC ran a special story on him with the face on the large screen behind the newspresenter.



I would say, what can be more flattering than this! Not even the top film actor of Bangladesh ever got a BBC mention, let alone having his image on the screen.



The person who thought up the idea of cautioning the singer about his out of tune voice certainly did not expect such a reaction.



Oscar Wildes line sounds true here because if one is in news for a prolonged period, s/he becomes a topic. Or, better still, The topic de jour.



By the way, if the reason for getting news coverage is negative then even better because such news always fires up the gossip mill.





Celluloid femme fatale and controversy: One definite method to stay in news is to be the femme fatale of the movie industry. Its certainly not enough to hog the headlines by movie performances. In fact, the attention triples if an actor does something daring/wicked in real life. Say, for instance, if you are a relatively well known figure in the entertainment industry then you will only be in news when your performance has been sublime. But, in an industry such chances are rare plus the media publicity stemming from acting has a very short lifespan. Hence, one must venture to do something outside the studio. For instance, why not stop over at a private club very late at night and demand a large bottle of alcohol for free? If denied, raise a pandemonium, drop names of some influential people and, then, get carried off the premises knowing that the CC cameras are on.



Or how about turning your apartment into a zone for hedonists!Wait for the law to suddenly make an appearance one day! Inform the TV channels beforehand to capture the theatrics so millions can watch the delectable drama unfold.



A late night raid, stashes of alcohol, discovery of some kinky contraptions for unorthodox pleasures, a few social media live posts in provocative clothes and Voila, the whole world is talking about you.



We all love to read a salacious story; admit it, the concoction mentioned above raises the blood pressure!Thats exactly the reason Marilyn Monroe is believed to have said in an interview: who says I dont wear anything in bed, I wear Chanel 5!



No wonder, she had a president wooing her!



Manufacturing one story after another: In Bangladesh, we have our own Marilyn Monroe! Well, we actually do not recall Monroe for acting, do we? In the same breath, our own femme fataleswill be remembered not for celluloid performances but for antics outside filmdom.



For those publicity craving people, dirty laundry has to be washed in public because we live in an age where theres little scruple in using private matters to gain the limelight.



For instance,lets assume you are a socialite or an actor and have been out of news for sometime but are desperate to be discussed.



Here are a few already used strategies, although a little uncivil, proved to be effective publicity tools:



1. Take out the car late at night, strike a debate with a truck driver, have the altercation video recorded and made available on You Tube



2. Walk into to a bar or a club wearing provocative clothes, raise a pandemonium, order drinks, pick a fight, hurl a few expletives and well, the rest I leave to your imagination.



3. Pile up boxes of alcohol at home, organise rave parties regularly, invite people with proclivities for deviant pleasures and the rest should be pretty easy because sooner or later, the law will come sniffing.





4. Have clandestine meetings with admirers but share the information about location of the date with someone who is bound to spill the beans to the media



The list can go on and on!



The shock factor to be in the news is something that is appealing to quite a lot of attention seekers.



Desperate to be the topic of discussion, one can go to any length. Way before social media, in 1981, a person called John Hinckley, became obsessed with Jodie Foster, an actress who shot to fame for her role in the film, Taxi Driver. When traditional efforts to catch her attention failed, Hinckley decided to shoot the president of the USA, Ronald Reagan, to occupy the news headlines and impress Foster. Fortunately, the president survived; although Hinckley was proclaimed insane and put behind bars.



If such an incident had happened now, Hinckley would not only be a topic of discussion in the USA but across the globe.



While many denounce this tendency to create news by manufacturing plus publicising personal debacles, the truth remains: we all like a little bit of spice at the end of the day.



The rather insipid filling up vacant seats of parliament got a massive injection of excitement when a leading actor went to collect a nomination paper. The actor in question has been out of news for sometime but this move brought her back under the limelight.



In the end, she did not get the final approval from the party but her mission to remain relevant was a complete success. I bet everyone watched the news of her collecting the paper. I did too and must admit, was thrilled by the prospect of an attractive actress vying for parliament.



Not too long ago, a movie actor declared Tk. 100 crore paid expenses for a film. Logic states, the amount was hyper inflated but everyone was talking about it, thus providing the actor the necessary media coverage.



Shed the scruples, flaunt the chutzpah and the world is yours! Lets say amen to that!



- Pradosh Mitra is a social observer















