Payment arrangements for import under open account

Bangladesh is a net importer-country. Net importer is one of the parameters for achieving global status of a currency provided that financial market of the country is wide and deep. It is a dream but achievable in the days to come when Taka will be a currency of settlement for cross border trade.





Bangladesh cross border trade volume is expected to exceed 150 billion US dollar within a very few years. In the last fiscal year (FY22), export is recorded at 49.25 billion US dollar, with 82.50 billion US dollar as import. This results in trade volume of 131.75 billion US dollar in FOB terms as per balance of payments statement published by central bank. It is recorded that total import constitutes an insignificant portion as commercial imports; the major portion is capital goods, manufacturing inputs, intermediate goods.





As per global practices, trade is transacted through different methods such as advance payment, letters of credit (LCs), documentary collection, open account. All methods are allowed in Bangladesh for export trade. Open account method is found introduced in mid 2020 with conditions against payment undertaking by financial institutions, among others, abroad. On the other hand, import trade under open account is not officially accommodated in regulatory framework. But insider information indicates that EPZ companies import from their counterparts on open account.





Import trade of the country is guided by Import Policy Order (IPO) in force. Import of capital machinery including spares and industrial raw materials is permissible without LCs. It means that these items are importable on sales-purchase contracts. Cross border settlement is executed as per foreign exchange regulations of the country in terms of which these items can be imported on deferred basis under suppliers/buyers credit.





Bangladesh imports are still dependent on LCs. It means that Bangladeshi banks are exposed to external sector. Foreign suppliers export goods to Bangladesh with recourse on banks in Bangladesh. LCs are reported to have been confirmed by banks abroad for their acceptability. As such, importers need to bear different costs such as LC commission, confirmation charges, etc. In case of import under suppliers/buyers credit, importers need to pay charges in the name of interest for the usance period. These result in increase in import costs of the country.





With regards to export trade, it is observed that foreign importers import goods from Bangladesh on sales contracts under credit terms. Exporters need to realise payments before maturity of bills through supply chain/factoring finance from external sources. But import of input contents for manufacturing of export goods need to be imported under LCs with arrangements payment at sight from external sources. It means that import trade is to face additional costs, same is also applicable for export trade to realise payments before maturity at the cost of exporters. These are indications that Bangladesh is still as price taker as dictated by counterparts. Bangladesh economy size is increased to a new height with expectations to move to upper income club. In this situation, we need to be capable enough for cross border trade transactions.





With regards to export, exporters can trade under open account. In this case, they need to arrange payment undertaking and early payment supports from external sources at their own cost. This keeps them safe from payment defaults. Without open account trade, exporters can export under sales contracts on usance terms within the option to realise the payments discounted from external sources. The arrangements of payment undertaking ensure smooth transactions without defaults. Exporters execute transactions within regulatory framework of central bank. In the same way, import transactions are possible to be brought under open account model with payment undertaking and early payment facilities before maturity of import bills.





For introduction of import under open account, there are some challenges in respect of operational points and financial exposure. Presently imports are executed in terms of IPO in force as said earlier. Banks need to be involved with import trade particularly for payments settlement. In this case, transport documents issued in favour of banks are required to be endorsed from banks counters for release of goods. This procedure is merely required for import under open account; rather importers will receive documents directly from suppliers which will be placed to customs for release of goods. In case of open account trade, modifications in regulations may be required for release goods without traditional practice of endorsements by designated banks. However, the practice may continue for which remitting banks may endorse documents as a formality.





Banks provide conditional payment commitments to counterpart banks abroad in case of import against LCs. Under open account import, suppliers aboard will buy payment undertaking/payment risk coverage from banks in Bangladesh. In this case, banks need to be prepared for introducing such services with recourse to importers in Bangladesh. It is not easy to provide payment undertaking without credit line to importers in Bangladesh. As such, based on the credit line they extend to importers in Bangladesh, banks can extend payment undertaking to suppliers abroad. Payment undertaking is not enough, early payment is necessary. Presently external sources extend loans to make import payments under buyers credit. In this case, external financiers take exposure on import bills accepted by Bangladeshi banks. Banks in Bangladesh can extend early payments from their own sources. But it is not always easy for banks to make early payments on the ground of liquidity. In this case, banks can arrange early payments through their correspondents abroad by sharing revenue earned from suppliers abroad against the arrangements.





In the ways as pointed out above, challenges can easily be overcome to launch payment services by banks against imports under open account credit terms. The beauty of import trade is that banks in Bangladesh can earn money which will save payments of financing costs payable abroad.





Bangladesh economy is moving forward, for which dependence on external sector is on rise. Export trade under the framework of open account credit term is reported to bring effective results for post shipment financing supports to exporters. In the same way as foreign importers enjoy benefits against imports from Bangladesh, imports under open account can bring cost effectiveness. To achieve the benefits, policy supports are required with introduction of regulatory guidance.





It is easy to say than to work. Hence, open account import trade is not possible to be introduced overnight. However, regulatory framework may be introduced as a pilot program taking into consideration of importable items on usance terms such as capital goods and industrial inputs for manufacturing industries and export sector.



-The writer is a contributor


















