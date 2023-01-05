Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

21 more Covid cases reported

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh registered 21 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,208, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity fell to 0.62 per cent from Tuesday's 0.74 per cent as 3,404 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.59 per cent, respectively, it added.
In December last year, the country reported seven Covid-linked deaths and 540 cases.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Participants of the two-day long workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan'
21 more Covid cases reported
Coast Guard detains 6 robbers
Sultan Mela begins on Saturday
Workshop on ‘Academic Strategic Plan’ held at BUP
Ctg Cattle Expo tomorrow
DEATH TRAP
Curtain rises on Dhaka Lit Fest today


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft