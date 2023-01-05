21 more Covid cases reported

Bangladesh registered 21 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,208, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity fell to 0.62 per cent from Tuesday's 0.74 per cent as 3,404 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.59 per cent, respectively, it added.

In December last year, the country reported seven Covid-linked deaths and 540 cases. -UNB













