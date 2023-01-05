Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Coast Guard detains 6 robbers

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Jan 3: The Coast Guard has detained six members of an armed Rohingya robbers' gang along with huge firearms, ammunition and 20,000 Yaba tablets from a remote island of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.
The arrested are Md Ibrahim, Md Arif and Mahmudur Rahman of Thangkhali Rohingya camp in Teknaf; Md Amin and Md Kaniz of Unchiprang camp and Md Nabi Hossain of Balukhali camp in Ukhiya.
"After a nine-hour operation, starting from 1pm on Monday, the Coast Guard members seized two foreign pistols, three single barrel guns, two LGs, one shotgun, six local pistols, four pistol magazines, 450 rounds of fresh ammunition, shells of 39 round ammunition, four local knives, 20,000 Yaba tablets, 21 bottles of foreign liquor, 551 cans of beer, seven sets of clothes used for robbery, one handcuff, one land phone, and four feature phones," said Coast Guard Teknaf Station Officer Lt Commander Md Mohiuddin Zaman at a press briefing held on Tuesday.
Mohiuddin said being tipped off that an armed robber gang was preparing to rob fishing boats at the mouth of the Naf River in the Bay of Bengal near Shahpari Dwip.
Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard, the gang tried to move quickly from the Naf estuary towards Teknaf with their boats.
Members of the Coast Guard's St Martin's Station tried to catch the robbers. Meanwhile, members of Teknaf station joined the chase. At that time, the robbers' boat disembarked the robbers at the Khorer Dwip of Naf River near Rangikhali in Teknaf and moved toward Myanmar, he added.
Mohiuddin said that later the two Coast Guard teams of Teknaf and St Martin jointly conducted a combing operation at the island and detained the six robbers.
The process of legal action is underway in this regard, he added.
He also said the Coast Guard had intelligence information that an organised gang had been carrying out various crimes including robbery, drug peddling and human trafficking for a long time as the island is remote, isolated from Teknaf and uninhabited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Participants of the two-day long workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan'
21 more Covid cases reported
Coast Guard detains 6 robbers
Sultan Mela begins on Saturday
Workshop on ‘Academic Strategic Plan’ held at BUP
Ctg Cattle Expo tomorrow
DEATH TRAP
Curtain rises on Dhaka Lit Fest today


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft