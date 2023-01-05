Video
Sultan Mela begins on Saturday

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NARAIL, Jan 4: The 14-day long 'Sultan Mela' is set to begin on Saturday (January 7) in Narail.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur is expected to inaugurate the Sultan Mela at the Sultan Mancha on the premises of Narail Government Victoria College. The fair will begin on January 7 and it will end on January 20.
Like the previous years, the fair signifies exposition of the country's core culture in the form of art exhibition, rural games and folk music.
The thought-provoking event infuses creative intent into the minds of visitors, besides reminding them of invaluable art-works of SM Sultan, an artist of global stature.
The fair will feature art exhibition, art competition, bull fighting, Jari Gaan, Kobi Gaan, Lathi Khela, recitation, drama staging and discussions.
Narail district administration and SM Sultan Foundation will jointly organise the fair.
SM Sultan was born on August 10, 1923 at Machimdia village under Sadar upazila in Narail.    He died on October 10, 1994.      -BSS


