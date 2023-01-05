Workshop on ‘Academic Strategic Plan’ held at BUP

A two-day long workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan' was held on Wednesday, organized by the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) at the Central Conference Room of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). The workshop was arranged to take expert opinions on the vision of BUP for the next three decades (from 2023 to 2052).

Former Vice Chancellors of BUP participated in the first-day. Besides, several eminent academicians, researchers, and senior officials of industrial institutions attended in the second-day workshop.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam spoke on the occasion among others. Noted that the concept paper of the Academic Strategic Plan of BUP was presented in the workshop. Then an open discussion was organized for the distinguished participants. The distinguished guests delivered their valuable opinions in the discussion.

Among others, High Officials of BUP were also present at the workshop.













