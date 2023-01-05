Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Workshop on ‘Academic Strategic Plan’ held at BUP

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Observer Desk

A two-day long workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan' was held on Wednesday, organized by the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) at the Central Conference Room of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). The workshop was arranged to take expert opinions on the vision of BUP for the next three decades (from 2023 to 2052).
Former Vice Chancellors of BUP participated in the first-day. Besides, several eminent academicians, researchers, and senior officials of industrial institutions attended in the second-day workshop.
BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam spoke on the occasion among others. Noted that the concept paper of the Academic Strategic Plan of BUP was presented in the workshop. Then an open discussion was organized for the distinguished participants. The distinguished guests delivered their valuable opinions in the discussion.
Among others, High Officials of BUP were also present at the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Participants of the two-day long workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan'
21 more Covid cases reported
Coast Guard detains 6 robbers
Sultan Mela begins on Saturday
Workshop on ‘Academic Strategic Plan’ held at BUP
Ctg Cattle Expo tomorrow
DEATH TRAP
Curtain rises on Dhaka Lit Fest today


Latest News
Bomb cyclone smashes into California
Twitter lifts ban on political ads
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
China data shows no new variant: WHO
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Quader returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Biman celebrates 51 years of service
Most Read News
Struggling to sleep? Here some ‘biohacks’
Freight forwarders suffer huge loss from unjust USD-BDT exchange rate
Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings: security sources
 Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs
Businessmen seek quota of dollar to import essentials before Ramadan
Man dies from electrocution in Kushtia
Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni
Hasan hopes BCL to play role taking country to dream destination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft