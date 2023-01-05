Ctg Cattle Expo tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 4: 'Chittagong Cattle Expo-2023' is going to be held on Friday for the second time in Chattogram. About 38 agro farms will participate with their bulls.

Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Lutful Ehsan will be present as the chief guest in the first session and Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest in the 2nd session. Chittagong Cattle Farmers Association president Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury revealed this at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday.

Channel I Director and Head of News Shaikh Siraj will inaugurates the expo while Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram District Animal Resources Officer Dr Md Delowar Hossain, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Mahbubul Alam, Chattogram Metro politan Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Treasurer and Asian Group MD MA Chalam, ACI Agribusiness President Dr Fahan Ansari, Nahar Agro Managing Director and Bangladesh Breeder Farmers Association President Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul) will present as special guests.







