Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:25 AM
Home City News

Curtain rises on Dhaka Lit Fest today

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest will begin on Bangla Academy premises here today.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Nobel Laureate writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and eminent writer Amitav Ghosh will join the inaugural function of the four-day lit fest at 10am at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Hall of Bangla Academy here, said a press release on Wednesday.
Directors of the lit fest Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed are organizing the lit fest, which will continue till January 8.
Earlier at a press conference on Sunday, the organisers said that over 500 speakers, performers, and thinkers representing five continents will participate in the four-day event comprising 175 sessions.
Apart from diverse conversations and dialogues, sessions on science and technology, the event will be featured with programmes for children and youths, film screenings, drama staging, music and cultural functions.
Among others, Nuruddin Farah, Hanif Kureishi, Pankaj Mishra, Tilda Swinton, Jon Lee Anderson, Onjali Rauf, Sarah Churchwell, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell, Esther Freud, Alexandra Pringle, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Marina Mahathir, Joy Goswami, Anisul Hoque, Mashrur Arefin, Kamal Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Marina Tabassum, Syed Manzoorul Islam, Imdadul Haq Milan, Kaiser Haq, Shaheen Akhtar, Amitabh Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon will take part in the fest this year.
Besides, Nobel Laureate authors, internationally acclaimed prize-winning speakers as well as winners of the Booker and International Booker, Neustadt International, PEN/Pinter, Prix M,dicis, Academy Award, Windham-Campbell Prize, Albert Medal, Waterstones Children's Book Prize and Aga Khan Award will also join the 10th edition of the Dhaka Lit Fest.
Online registration was open at register.dhakalitfest.com while tickets would be available for Taka 200 and Taka 500. Children under 12 years and physically-challenged people could enjoy the event at free of cost.
Any updates regarding the event will be shared through the festival's website dhakalitfest.com and the official social media page facebook.com/     dhakalitfest.      -BSS


DEATH TRAP
