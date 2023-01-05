Queues begin to ease at Metro Rail stations

The Dhaka Metro Rail has resumed operations after its weekly holiday to a smaller crowd after an initial frenzy over the launch of the service.

Ahmed Abdullah Nafis, a student of Chattogram University, arrived at the Agargaon station at 9am on Wednesday fearing a long queue. To his surprise, there was no line at the entrance gate.

Members of law enforcement are also breathing a sigh of relief as the number of passengers has dropped.

Policemen Subir and Prabhas, stationed at the Agargaon station, said passengers began arriving around 7:15am but no one had to wait in line.

A group of college students who came all the way from Chattogram to ride the metro rail were also pleased with the experience.

"We came to Dhaka to experience the journey by metro rail. We were pleasantly surprised after getting the opportunity to travel by train so easily. We bought the tickets ourselves at the vending machines. Everything is great." -bdnews24.com









