Drug manufacturers press for price hike of medicines

Pharmaceutical companies are pressing for raising the prices of medicine while at the same time many doctors are performing Umrah Hajj with the money from the drug manufacturers, said Director General of the Department of Drug Administration, Maj Gen Mohammad Yusuf.

He said this at a workshop of the sixth round of Bangladesh National Health Accounts at Hotel Intercontinental on Wednesday in the capital.

Maj Gen Yusuf said, "We are under pressure due to the crisis caused by the corona epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. We are under a lot of pressure to keep drug prices stable. A number of factors including the rise in dollar prices have put pressure to raise medicines price.

He said, "If drug companies reduce costs by moving away from aggressive marketing, then I think the price of drugs will decrease."

Secretary of Health Services Division Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawladar said, "Is the code related to the marketing of pharmaceutical companies abroad is applied in this country? Is the ethical marketing code followed in this country? Doctors may be offended by my words, but I have heard that many doctors go to perform Umrah with the money from the drug companies."

He said once the medicine is prescribed, it cannot be changed. The prescription says to continue the medicine. Something is needed to be done about this. Now if we know the main reason, then why should we take blood pressure medicine? There is a need to work to put a stop to the drug buying trend.

In this regard, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek said the our per capita health care cost is less than Sri Lanka and Maldives. The per capita expenditure in the health sector in the country is 54 dollars or about Tk 5,670 (Tk 105 per USD).

Zahid Malek said sometimes allocated funds and other logistical support are not used properly, the country will not be able to move forward if these deficiencies exist in the health sector.

He said, accountability and supervision are most needed at the moment. If corruption can be stopped then many things will change. Besides, health insurance should be introduced to ensure universal health care like in the developed countries.

The Health Minister further said the out-of-pocket cost of health care (individual cost in the health sector) is very high. The amount spent by the government on this service must also be known.

