BCL observes 75th founding anniv  

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of the ruling Awami League (AL), celebrated its 75th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

Leaders and activists of

e organisation placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 around 8:00am.

BCL President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan led the BCL team to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also founder of the Chhatra League.

Dhaka University Chhatra League President Mazharul Kabir Shayon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, among others, were present at that time.

The student organization was born on January 4 in 1948 with the instructions of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aiming to achieve the freedom of Bangladesh and its people.

Earlier, to mark its 75th founding anniversary, BCL announced a year-long programme at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen at DU campus on Tuesday.

The founding anniversary rally has been scheduled to be held on January 6 at 2:30pm.









