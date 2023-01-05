RpCC councillor shifts TCB's selling point to his office

Mizanur Rahman Miju, a councillor of Ward 22 of the Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC), has withdrawn a TCB points from Kamarpara Government Primary School and has taken it his office after failing to get his desired votes in the Kamarpara polling centre in Rangpur city elections.

According to the TCB cardholders, the product of TCB usually goes to the primary school points on regular basis. As a result, they usually gather in front of the school regularly on the scheduled day. The regular schedule of delivering the TCB products was on Wednesday. But, no TCB product went there.

As the TCB vehicle did not go there at the scheduled time, the victim cardholders were waiting. But, without getting their desired product in time, they come to know that the centre was relocated to the local ward councillor's office. Learning the matter, they have started protested by blocking the road at noon.

According to the victims, "A local councillor candidate contested the recent RpCC polls from the Kamarpara area. That's why the elected councillor Mizanur Rahman Miju didn't get his desired votes in that area. Being angry with the matter, councillor Miju shifted the TCB point from Kamarpara Primary School to his area's councillor's office. As a result, about 500 cardholders failed to get TCB products. In the afternoon, the cardholders blocked the road of Dhaka coach stand in Kamarpara and protested.'

Shaheen Islam, a victim, said, "Since the beginning, we were collecting TCB products from the school point showing our cards. But this time, new current councillor has shifted the TCB point to his area as he didn't get votes in this area. As a result, the cardholders are being deprived of getting TCB products."

The same complaint was made by Rabbi Hasan, Sabuj Mia and other TCB cardholders.

When contacted, Ferdousi Begum, a reserved women councillor of the concerned ward, said, "Women councillors are not involved in making decisions on this matter."

She also said that the matter has been reported to the secretary of the city corporation.

Umme Fatima, Secretary of City Corporation, said, "TCB's product distribution points are selected by local councillors. This situation has arisen due to disagreement over the decision of two councillors in the ward. However, I have tried to talk to them and assured the people saying that on the next date, TCB products will be distributed in the middle place of the two centres. No one will be deprived."

When contacted, Councillor Miju said, "This is not the case. Babukha Primary School, Ganeshpur Eidgah Ground and Councillor's Office are already working as distribution points of TCB products in that ward. Another point was made at Balapara and Kamarpara for the convenience of the people in between. But the people of Kamarpara were often rude to the people involved in the distribution of goods. That's why the product was not delivered at the point on Wednesday. Local people have collected products from Babukha Primary School Point. Some people are trying to make an issue out of it."













