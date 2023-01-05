AL's Ripon wins Gaibandha-5 by-polls



A view from a polling centre in Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The returning officer Md Faridul Islam announced the final results of the polling of 145 centres in two upazilas at around 8:30pm on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the results of the election were announced by the Assistant Returning Officer Abdul Mottaleb and the Assistant Returning

Officer Kamrul Islam respectively from the Fulchhari and Saghata Upazila Parishad hall rooms.

Election returning Officer Faridul Islam said, "In a very beautiful environment 35 per cent voters exercised their voting rights."

Speaking after completion of the polling at 4:30pm Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Polls environment at the beginning and ending was wonderful. Field level administration played exemplarily role of neutrality."

He said, "There were no irregularities in the by-polls and we have not got any complaints about electronic voting machines (EVMs). From that point of view, the election was successful."

"Presence of voters was low due to the cold wave; so far 35 per cent of the voters cast their ballots," said CEC.

Regarding CCTV cameras, CEC Habibul Awal said, "It is very sharp, subtle and effective addition in the electoral process. CCTV cameras will play a positive role in fair elections.

"Use of CCTV camera in 12th parliamentary elections has not yet been decided," he added.

CEC also said that the experience we are gaining is increasing our capabilities. Hopefully, it will make us more efficient in the upcoming national elections.

The seat fell vacant on July 23 of this year when Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, the then lawmaker of Gaibandha-5 constituency died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US.

The Gaibandha-5 by-polls were held earlier on October 12 last year, but the EC suspended it that afternoon, citing widespread electoral irregularities.







Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon won the by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency. He got 78,285 votes and his nearest rival Golam Shahid Ranju of Jatiya Party (JP) bagged 44,752 votes.The returning officer Md Faridul Islam announced the final results of the polling of 145 centres in two upazilas at around 8:30pm on Wednesday night.Earlier, the results of the election were announced by the Assistant Returning Officer Abdul Mottaleb and the Assistant ReturningOfficer Kamrul Islam respectively from the Fulchhari and Saghata Upazila Parishad hall rooms.Election returning Officer Faridul Islam said, "In a very beautiful environment 35 per cent voters exercised their voting rights."Speaking after completion of the polling at 4:30pm Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Polls environment at the beginning and ending was wonderful. Field level administration played exemplarily role of neutrality."He said, "There were no irregularities in the by-polls and we have not got any complaints about electronic voting machines (EVMs). From that point of view, the election was successful.""Presence of voters was low due to the cold wave; so far 35 per cent of the voters cast their ballots," said CEC.Regarding CCTV cameras, CEC Habibul Awal said, "It is very sharp, subtle and effective addition in the electoral process. CCTV cameras will play a positive role in fair elections."Use of CCTV camera in 12th parliamentary elections has not yet been decided," he added.CEC also said that the experience we are gaining is increasing our capabilities. Hopefully, it will make us more efficient in the upcoming national elections.The seat fell vacant on July 23 of this year when Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, the then lawmaker of Gaibandha-5 constituency died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US.The Gaibandha-5 by-polls were held earlier on October 12 last year, but the EC suspended it that afternoon, citing widespread electoral irregularities.