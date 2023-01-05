Video
BB extends time to bring offshore bank funds to domestic banking units

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has extended the time of placing funds from Offshore Banking Operations (OBOs) to Domestic Banking Units (DBUs) till June 30.
In this regard the central bank's Foreign Exchange Investment Department (FEID) issued a circular on Wednesday to all the authorized dealer banks in Bangladesh saying to facilitate the settlement of the import payments of capital machinery, industrial raw materials and imports by the government the time has been extended and all other instructions that were previously made shall remain unchanged.
Earlier a circular was issued on July 14 last year which facilitated banks to place such funds till December 31of 2022 and it has already been expired.
For the new facility, the amount of foreign currency in the DBUs of a bank will increase, said a high official of Bangladesh Bank. All the funds of offshore banks are in foreign currency.     Offshore Banking Unit mainly deals with non-resident Bangladeshi citizens, maintaining exclusively foreign currency transactions, can borrow and lend in foreign currency with any local and global banks.
According to the policy, offshore banking operation/transactions with fully foreign-owned enterprises in EPZs, PEPZs, EZs and hi-tech parks shall include nothing other than accepting deposits, making short term loans/advances and investments, discounting bills, negotiating bills, issuing letter of credit and guarantee.
With prior permission from the FEID of Bangladesh Bank, banks, as part of their offshore banking, may give loans/advances to the enterprises other than fully foreign-owned ones in EPZs, PEPZs, EZs and hi-tech parks.


