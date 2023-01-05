JS winter session begins today

President Abdul Hamid on Monday convened the 21st session (also the first session of 2023) of the 11th parliament.

The winter session will begin at 4:00pm on January 5, 2023, according to a release issued by the parliament secretariat.

The president convened the first session of 2023, exercising the power bestowed upon Him as per the Clause (1) of the Article 72 of the constitution.

The President has to address the first parliament

session in a new year, according to Article 73(2) of the Constitution. Later, there will be a discussion over a thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the House during the session.

Earlier, the 20th session of the current parliament was prorogued on November 6 only after six sittings. So, the House is going into the session after a recess of 59 days. BSS













