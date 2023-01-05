Video
BD eager to know how India can share oil, gas at reasonable price

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shahnaj Begum from Delhi, India

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday that Bangladesh is eager to explore the pros and cons of any discussion between Bangladesh and India to know how India can share oil and gas to Bangladesh at a reasonable price.
"We are adopting a new policy for port and distribution with proper price control by leveraging on India's expertise in the domain," Nasrul Hamid told reporter at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi during a press conference.
The State Minister had conducted meeting with Indian Minister for Petroleum and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh and Power Minister of India Raj Kumar Singh at theirs secretariat office. Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Dr Mostafizur Rahman and BPDB Chairman Mahbubur Rahman were also present.
Nasrul Hamid told reporters that Bangladesh is set to open the energy and power sector for the private sector where the government body will only facilitate and regulate it for the betterment of the mass.
"We also discussed the Tri-nation energy cooperation issue where Nepal and Bhutan is also a party.     As Bangladesh wants to tap the potential of hydropower of Nepal and Bhutan where we needs India's active support," the State Minister said adding that special emphasis was given to the renewable and investment issues in Bhutan and Nepal.
According to the Minister the Bangladesh-India energy sector cooperation committee will sit in February in Khulna to discuss the issue.
Along with all these things we discussed oil import issue from Numaligar, Assam,  LNG import inauguration of Rampal power project, 1,600 MW power import from Adani Power Company and construction of the oil pipeline between Bangladesh and India.
Replying to a question State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "Both the meeting were successful, Indian ministers assured Bangladesh that they are willing to provide all sorts of support to Bangladesh in power and energy sector development especially privatization is concern."


