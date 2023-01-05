Thick fog over Dhaka disrupts flights

Heavy fog due to the ongoing cold-wave flowing across the country disrupted flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Due to the fog, at least one international flight was diverted and seven others were delayed at the Dhaka airport on the day, according to Executive Director of

Dhaka airport Gp Capt Kamrul Islam.

He told media that a flight of Saudia from Riyadh was diverted to Hyderabad International Airport due to poor visibility.

The flights of seven airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Jazeera Airlines and IndiGo Airlines - were delayed for several hours due to heavy fog, he added.

Besides, flights from Dhaka airport to different domestic destinations were also delayed for several hours due to the same reason, he informed.











