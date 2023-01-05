Govt to suggest banks for reserving dollar quota for import

The government may ask banks to keep certain amount of currency reserves or dollar quota for businessmen to facilitate import of essential commodities before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said this at a press conference on the stock and supply situation of seven basic commodities before the Ramadan held in the Ministry of Commerce at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A decision will be taken after further review of the scope and consultation with Bangladesh Bank, he said.

Salman F Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were also present. Ghosh said on this occasion that if necessary, the Commerce Ministry would send notes to banks so that businessmen can import goods without opening letters of credit.

During the meeting, traders sought a special forex quota for the import of essential commodities to ensure regular supply ahead of Ramadan.

Citing difficulty in opening letters of credit (L/Cs) for essential goods, traders and importers put forward their demand in the ministers in press briefing. Tipu assured them that the proposal will be reviewed and discussed with the central bank.

He hoped the problem with the opening L/Cs for import of daily commodities will be resolved soon.

"Arrangements will be made to create stock of six essentials -- edible oil, chickpeas, lentils, onion, sugar and dates -- so that there is no supply crunch in Ramadan," he said.

Tipu said the price of sugar is slightly higher than other products and they have decided to send an official request to NBR to reduce duty on import of sugar.

He further said to keep commodity prices in check during Ramadan prices would be determined based on the average price of a number of goods bought by traders. Moreover, markets will be monitored to ensure that traders are selling in fixed rates.

"A monitoring cell will check the retail market in coordination with import and supply of goods," Tipu added. He also urged consumers not to stockpile an entire month's worth of groceries during Ramadan to keep the prices under control.

He said relaxation of cash margin against opening of import LCs is important to keep prices of daily essentials at a tolerable level and ensure adequate supply during the ensuing Ramadan.

The central bank fixed opening margin rate for LC settlement at 75 percent to 100 percent in a bid to limit imports to save depleting foreign currency reserves in the country.

Earlier, the central bank approved a 90-day deferral to pay import bills for eight essential commodities -- edible oil, chickpeas, lentils, peas, onion, spices, sugar and dates -- and allowed opening of letters of credit with a minimum margin for these products based on the bank-client relationship.

