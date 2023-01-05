Chilling cold grips country paralysing normal life



The intense cold wave sweeping over the country has made especially the floating population desperate to seek warmth even if by setting trashes on fire. The photo was taken from a roadside in Tejgaon area in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Met Office forecast that the cold weather might continue for two or three days more in the capital and the rest of the country.

The elderly and the children are the worst sufferers. The number of cold-affected patients has increased in hospitals.

Life of the poor living in slums and under the open sky on footpaths became miserable.

Due to dense fog the sunlight was not visible throughout the day. Many people stayed indoors. Fewer vehicles were seen on the streets.

In the northern and north-eastern districts normal life of people were disrupted.



Many were compelled to burn straw to keep themselves warm.

Purchase of winter clothes increased across the country.

Low income people suffered more as they lack warm clothes.

According to the Met Office, northern, north-western and central regions of the country may continue to experience moderate to severe cold.

It said moderate to thick fog might reduce visibility across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions from midnight to midday.

Moderate fog would occur from midnight to morning elsewhere in the country, it said.

The number of cold infected patients increased in hospitals in the capital.

The number of cold diarrhea patients was the highest.

Deputy Director of the Shyamoli 250-bed TB Hospital Dr Abu Raihan, told the Daily Observer that the number of patients infected with phneumonia, cold, cough and diarrhea increased.

"Those infected with asthma or suffering from respiratory disease facing extra problems," he said.

In the capital, low-income people living on footpaths and in slums are exposed to biting cold.

Housemaids and rickshaw pullers are finding it difficult to work.

During visits to Purana Paltan, Gulistan and Baitul Mukarram in the capital people were seen buying warm clothes.

Ferry service between Daulatdia and Paturia was resumed on Wednesday morning after over six hours' disruption due to dense fog.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha sector manager Mohiuddin Russel said that the ferry service between Daulatdia and Paturia was suspended due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen waiting to cross the Padma River.











