Thursday, 5 January, 2023, 10:23 AM
Home Miscellaneous

40 Coast Guard men awarded

Published : Thursday, 5 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Some 40 Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) personnel have been awarded in recognition of their courageous activities and providing services to the nation in four categories - Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal (BCGM) and President Coast Guard Medal (PCGM) and Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal-Services (BCGMS) and President Coast Guard Medal-Service (PCGMS).
Of the medalists personnel, the awardees of Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal (BCGM) will get Tk 1 lakh at a time and Tk 1,500 with their monthly salaries while President Coast Guard Medal (PCGM) awardees will get Tk 75,000 at a time and Tk 1,000 with their monthly salaries, Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal-Services (BCGMS) winners will get Tk 75,000 at a time and Tk 1,500 with their salaries and President Coast Guard Medal-Service (PCGMS) winners will get Tk 50,000 at a time and Tk 1,000 with their salaries.
The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regards. PSD Deputy Secretary Shaikh Saleh Ahammad signed the notification.
Of the awardees, Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury, Capt Sabbir Ahmed Khan, Capt Md Sahed Sattar, Commander Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Lt Commander Nayeem Ul Haque, Lt SM Tahsin Rahman, M Mokhlesur Rahman, Parvez Alam (late) and Salman Sarker (late) have been honoured with Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal (BCGM).
Besides, Commander Mohammad Mesbaul Islam, Commander Ziaul Haque, Lt Commander Mamunur Rahman Mun, Lt Sadique Hossain, Lt Nazmul Islam, Faruk Ahmed, Humayun Khan, Abdul Hakim, Shavojit Das and Shahajul Islam were given the President Coast Guard Medal (PCGM).
Of the winners, Commodore Enamul Haque, Capt Shahidullah Al Faruk, Commander Muhammad Nazmul Haque, Commander SM Nur-E-Alam, Commander Selim Akhter, Md Osman Gani, Al Mamun, Mostafizur Rahman, Ilias Reza Khan and M Shamser Ali were honoured with the Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal-Services (BCGMS) while Commander Abu Bakar, Commander Riaz Shahid, Surgeon Lt Commander Imran Jewel, Mohammad Sanowar Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, M Nazrul Islam, Abu Emran Sujon, Ziaur Rahman and Abdur Rahim Molla were given the President Coast Guard Medal-Service (PCGMS).


